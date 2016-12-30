Leer (1 Jan.) - Peter Makuoth Malual, Minister of Information in South Sudan’s Southern Liech State said that are negotiating with the SPLM-IO rebels to release the detained commissioner of... full story
KWAJOK (1 Jan.) - The governor of Gogrial State has announced a plan to build the Ajiep Bridge with the purpose of connecting citizens of Gogrial East,Tonj States and Kuajok town. full story
AWEIL (1 Jan.) - Members of the Aweil State Legislative Assembly said that they are waiting for the state cabinet to table a draft constitution for the state, saying they are ready to... full story
AWEIL (1 Jan.) - The Ajuet Mawien Diing Community in South Sudan's Aweil State has expressed its happiness after hearing that the SPLA Chief of Staff Paul Malong was discharged from hospital... full story
POCHALLA NORTH (1 Jan.) - A 40-year-old man was shot and killed and his two children abducted at Tedo Payam in Pochalla North County by gunmen believed to be from the Murle tribe in South Sudan’s Boma... full story
TAMAZUJ (31 Dec.) - A look back over key stories from South Sudan in 2016: full story
MOROBO (30 Dec.) - SPLA soldiers have carried out massive looting on churches, schools and residential areas in South Sudan’s Morobo County, Yei river state, according to an eyewitness. full story
Cueibet, Gok State (30 Dec.) - Madhang Majok Meen, Gok State Governor has suspended the creation of a new Payam known as Kubur William in Abiriu County till further notice. full story
YEI (30 Dec.) - South Sudan’s First Vice President Taban Deng Gai is scheduled to visit Yei town on Saturday, for the first time since he replaced Riek Machar in July, a top state official said. full story
YAMBIO (30 Dec.) - Farm yields in most parts of South Sudan’s Gbudue State are better than last season, a local official told Radio Tamazuj. full story
