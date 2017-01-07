YEI (9 Jan.) - The Episcopal Church in South Sudan’s Yei River area is hoping to celebrate its one hundred years in existence in a peaceful environment. The leadership of the church has started... full story
NASIR, Lajor State (9 Jan.) - The Deputy spokesperson of the SPLA-IO (Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition) under the leadership and command of the former first vice president, Riek Machar, claimed in... full story
SOUTH AFRICA (9 Jan.) - Riek Machar, leader of South Sudan rebels group, has appointed a new representative to the United Nations, suggesting that the earlier representative Miyong Kuon may have changed... full story
MOROBO (9 Jan.) - South Sudanese rebels loyal to former First Vice President Riek Machar said today they have captured Morobo town from government forces after fierce fighting on Saturday. full story
JUBA (9 Jan.) - Ateny Wek Ateny, spokesman of South Sudan president Salva Kiir has dismissed as mere propaganda reports in which rebels Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition or armed... full story
KHARTOUM (9 Jan.) - One of four men arrested in Khartoum since December 2015 has been released, but three others continue to face charges which could lead to the death penalty or life imprisonment if... full story
JUBA (9 Jan.) - Prof. Jok Madut Jok, a researcher of the Sudd Institute, has questioned government’s seriousness to bring an end to the ongoing war in South Sudan, while warning of a potential... full story
JUBA (9 Jan.) - Black star lost 61- 42 to National team on Saturday at NimraTalata Basketball Stadium in the ongoing Jubek basketball association tournament. full story
ABYEI (9 Jan.) - Bulabek Deng Kuol, paramount chief of the Ngok Dinka in the disputed territory of Abyei between Sudan and South Sudan has call on members of the Misseriya and Ngok tribes to... full story
JUBA (9 Jan.) - Sudan’s Al Neelain University on Saturday awarded an honorary doctorate to South Sudan’s SPLA Chief of Staff Gen. Paul Malong Awan in a ceremony organized in Juba in the presence... full story
