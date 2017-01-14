NAIROBI (16 Jan.) - The leader of Federal Democratic Party, one of the hold out armed dissident groups in South Sudanese conflict, has expressed his readiness to participate in the national dialogue... full story
JUBA (16 Jan.) - The embassy of United States in South Sudan has issued a statement refuting reports claiming it is planning armed opposition leadership to implement the regime change agenda. full story
KHARTOUM (16 Jan.) - The Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is expected to arrive in the Sudanese capital Khartoum today for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with President Omar... full story
NAIROBI,KENYA (16 Jan.) - Prominent member of the Jieng Council of Elders commended the government forces for ensuring Christmas and New Year celebrations were conducted in an environment free of... full story
JUBA (16 Jan.) - Thieves broke into the offices of South Sudan Civil Society Alliance (SSCSA) in Juba and looted televisions and stationary over the weekend. full story
YEI (16 Jan.) - Apai Zabib, the inspector for gender and social development in Yei River County, called on citizens not to discriminate against people living with both physical and visual... full story
WAU (16 Jan.) - The community of Baggari area in South Sudan’s Wau State has complained about lack of its representation in the national government in Juba. full story
JUBA (16 Jan.) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has formed a committee to visit Maban area in Eastern Nile State and investigate the recent fighting between the host community and Sudanese... full story
YEI (16 Jan.) - A senior official in South Sudan’s Yei River County said lack of fire extinguishers is a major challenge putting the town at high risk of possible fire outbreaks during this year’... full story
JUBA (16 Jan.) - South Sudan’s government said that the UN Security Council resolution to send the Regional Protection Force (RPF) to boost the existing UN peacekeepers force has expired. full story
